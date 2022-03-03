5 Pictures from Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diary

1 / 6

Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diaries

The diva is having a great time with her long-time beau Jackky Bhagnani in the Maldives. She has been dishing out some serious vacation goals by providing a glimpse into her fabulous holiday destination. Moreover, the actress has been seen flaunting several gorgeous beach outfits that she donned during her beach vacation. She has been sharing some oomph-worthy photos from her luxurious holidays on social media. Take a look at glamorous pictures of Rakul Preet Singh from her Maldives trip that took the internet by storm.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram