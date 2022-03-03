5 Pictures from Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diary

The diva is having a great time with her long-time beau Jackky Bhagnani in the Maldives. She has been dishing out some serious vacation goals by providing a glimpse into her fabulous holiday destination. Moreover, the actress has been seen flaunting several gorgeous beach outfits that she donned during her beach vacation. She has been sharing some oomph-worthy photos from her luxurious holidays on social media. Take a look at glamorous pictures of Rakul Preet Singh from her Maldives trip that took the internet by storm.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The diva raised temperature as she soaked in the sun with the beautiful sea in the background donning a gorgeous yellow co-ord set.
The actress can be seen flaunting her toned body in a blue and white printed bikini top paired with a matching skirt. Her backless top sported tie-knot details and she completed her look with golden loop earrings.
Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a black swimsuit with a low-cut neckline. The actress layered a black and white long sleeve printed shrug over her monokini.
This time she looked ravishing in a fuchsia bikini and gave us major fashion goals. Her bikini top sported a plunging neckline and tie-knot detailing at the back. The diva aced the subtle make-up look and wore sleek golden earrings to amp up her beach outfit.
The actress looked super stunning in this throwback picture. She donned a striped bikini and paired it with a wrap skirt and shrug in mute tones. With neutral make-up, a few delicate rings and her traces left loose, she aced the minimal chic vibes.