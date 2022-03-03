5 Pictures from Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diary

Published on Mar 03, 2022 08:12 PM IST   |  985
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diaries

    Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives diaries

    The diva is having a great time with her long-time beau Jackky Bhagnani in the Maldives. She has been dishing out some serious vacation goals by providing a glimpse into her fabulous holiday destination. Moreover, the actress has been seen flaunting several gorgeous beach outfits that she donned during her beach vacation. She has been sharing some oomph-worthy photos from her luxurious holidays on social media. Take a look at glamorous pictures of Rakul Preet Singh from her Maldives trip that took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Sunshine smile

    Sunshine smile

    The diva raised temperature as she soaked in the sun with the beautiful sea in the background donning a gorgeous yellow co-ord set.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Bewitching in blue

    Bewitching in blue

    The actress can be seen flaunting her toned body in a blue and white printed bikini top paired with a matching skirt. Her backless top sported tie-knot details and she completed her look with golden loop earrings.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Monokini look

    Monokini look

    Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a black swimsuit with a low-cut neckline. The actress layered a black and white long sleeve printed shrug over her monokini.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Beach babe look

    Beach babe look

    This time she looked ravishing in a fuchsia bikini and gave us major fashion goals. Her bikini top sported a plunging neckline and tie-knot detailing at the back. The diva aced the subtle make-up look and wore sleek golden earrings to amp up her beach outfit.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Perfect throwback picture

    Perfect throwback picture

    The actress looked super stunning in this throwback picture. She donned a striped bikini and paired it with a wrap skirt and shrug in mute tones. With neutral make-up, a few delicate rings and her traces left loose, she aced the minimal chic vibes.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram