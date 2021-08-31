From boyfriend jeans to wide leg jeans: PHOTOS of Rakul Preet Singh show she styles them the best

1 / 5

Did anyone call who is the best casual dresser in the town?

Rakul Preet Singh is the Punjabi beauty who made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Venkatadri Express (2013) opposite Sundeep Kishan. Ever since she has been busy with projects in not only Tollywood but several other film industries as well. Rakul Preet is one of the busiest actresses now with many movies in the pipeline from Bollywood, Kollywood to Tollywood. Rakul Preet Singh is very active on her social media platforms and keeps sharing snippets of her personal and professional life. From shoot shenanigans, sizzling photoshoots, rigorous workout videos to top-notch fashionable outfits, Rakul Preet has got it all. The actress is one of the most fashionable actresses, who can ace any outfit, be it traditional or Western. However, we have caught our eyes on her casual jeans stylish, which are totally on point and cool. She is a pro at styling basic blue jeans and we have taken all the notes. Take a look ahead to see some of Rakul's best jeans styling.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani