PHOTOS: 5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she is a slayer in swim wear

Making a place in the film industry is not an easy task and from Tollywood to Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has made a niche for herself as one of the most popular and glamorous actresses of the film industry. Rakul Preet Singh is the Pujabi beauty who made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Venkatadri Express (2013) opposite Sundeep Kishan. Ever since then, she has been busy with projects in not only Tollywood but several other film industries as well.
Rakul Preet Singh is very active on her social media platforms and keeps sharing snippets of her personal and professional life. Here's a look at some of the sizzling beach looks of Rakul that will certainly make you go gaga over her and her fabulous beach outfits.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The diva looked radiant and happy as ever donning a bright orange bikini at the beach. Her v plunge top with hipster bottom made for a stylish beach outfit to soak up the sun in.
Rakul often shares glimpses from her everyday life on social media. She delighted her fans with this picture of herself in a bikini. The actress looked stunning posing candidly.
The actress shared this stunning picture of her having fun at the beach. She looked stunning in a black bikini.
Rakul looks sizzling in green monokini paired up with a multi-coloured shrug as she takes in some vitamin D in the Maldives.