PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh redefines style in a blush denim set and high bun

Rakul Preet Singh out in the city

Rakul Preet Singh has a unique sense of style. The Attack star loves to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. If we take a closer look at her wardrobe, we find that the stunner makes sure to keep her fashion choices comfortable. Giving more cues on how to nail a casual yet chic look, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai yesterday. The Aiyaary star made for a pretty sight in a blue denim outfit. She glammed up her look with black shades and minimal makeup. The star tied those long tresses in a high bun and as for foot, the diva opted for a beige pair. This is not the first time Rakul Preet Singh has aced such a look. On occasions more than once, she left the fashion police smitten with such outfits of the day. Now, let us decode this latest choice of attire by the Runway 34 actress.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani