Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off thigh high slit dresses and flaunted her toned legs

Rakul Preet Singh's style is always surprising and experimental, today have a look at these ten thigh high slit dresses the South diva pulled off with confidence.
    Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off a stylish leggy display with her thigh high slit dresses

    Actress Rakul Preet Singh is truly motivating her fans to stay fit and fabulous despite the lockdown, she has been generously contributing for meals of 200 families of needy people in Gurugram ever since the lockdown started. Apart from this, she has also been sharing healthy recipes for a better immune system. The actress also launched her own youtube channel whose funds will directly go to PM's fun for fighting against the Coronavirus, the actress shared a post" A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! Anddddd because it’s world health day we kickstart with... umm check out the video".Recently, Rakul Preet Singh participated in the T-shirt Challenge handstand, which is currently trending on social media. Last week, when "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland shared his attempt to put on a T-shirt when doing a handstand against the wall, the challenge gained attention across social media. On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Indian 2 co-starring Nedumudi Venu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie has been directed by S. Shankar. She has also been cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK14. Rakul Preet is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Another reason that she is so adored and loved apart from her talent as an actress is her impeccable choice in fashion. The actress never hesitates to experiment with her looks and that makes her style very rare. Today have a look at these stunning thigh high slit dresses the actress pulled off with confidence.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pop Yellow is the mantra

    Rakul's outfit is a mix of the classic pantsuit on the upper side and shows off her glam side with a twist as a dress with slits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Making us fall for satin

    The actress in a smoking red satin dress perfect for that date night after shutdown stops.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Raising the temperature with this electric blue dress

    The actress in a gorgeous electric blue dress with the perfect beauty look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous shimmer black dress

    The South diva literally taking her glam looks to a level higher with this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The dress which even caught Samantha Akkineni's attention

    The diva's sheer bombshell red dress had our hearts and Samantha Akkineni's attention too. She commented "Amazeballs" on Rakul Preet's picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rocking the shimmer gown

    A mix of gown and saree this outfit is just as beautiful as the actress herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Muted tones for a summer wedding

    You can take inspiration from her look for the next summer wedding this season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The diva look

    Rakul Preet in a white satin high slit gown with red lips is surely making our hearts skip its beats.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying in red yet again

    Rakul lets her wavy curls down with a classic slip red dress with a thigh high slit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Champagne coloured dress

    Rakul's look with smokey eyes, sleek straight hair and this stunning champagne coloured dress makes this picture unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

