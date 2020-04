1 / 7

Rakul Preet Singh: 6 outfits of the actress where she slayed in bombshell red, see PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Rakul is supporting more than 200 families who live in a slum near her home in Gurugram during the epidemic by supplying them with basic food. "My dad figured this entire slum, where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” Rakul said. The actress also opened up about her thoughts on feminism in an interview with Filmfare where she shared" We’re all feminists. Even men are feminists. Being a feminist is not about hating men. I don’t hate men. It doesn’t mean making a big fuss about your rights. Being a feminist is to believe in yourself. To follow the correct things. It’s your right to choose and make decisions.” The actress shared her fun side with a candid conversation with her brother Aman Preet Singh and even opened up about her love life stating"My brother didn't let me date. In school, even if I would be standing with a guy and two other girls, he would go complain to my parents. Once, I was standing with them and holding a plate of momos, he went and told mom and dad that I was feeding a guy momos. I was like, 'No I was just holding the plate'. He said, 'ek hi baat hai'." Aman responds and says, "I think it's because of me that she's like this. I made her school life miserable. Today, I wish I had not done that, then she wouldnt have been like this." Explaining why she hasn't dated anyone, Rakul explains, "I don't know. There's no option. I don't get hit upon. I can't be one of those blabbering girlfriends who will constantly be on the phone screaming and asking, 'Where are you? Why are you not talking?' I'm more like, do whatever you want to do type. I have been a tomboy all my life and Aman keeps joking that 'Isi liye toh aap single ho'. He feels I scare people away." Aman adds, "A guy will be so scared coming and approaching her." Rakul quickly adds "I don't drink so I'm not going to be drunk and fall on you. So you better have the guts to come and approach me. Be a man, na!" The actress who is an avid social media user has been using quarantine to keep her fans entertained with various workout videos and pictures which can also inspire them to stay fit. On Saturday, Rakul Preet Singh participated in the T-shirt Challenge handstand, which is currently a rage on social media. Last week, when "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland shared his attempt to put on a T-shirt when doing a handstand against the wall, the challenge gained attention across social media. On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Indian 2 co-starring Nedumudi Venu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie has been directed by S. Shankar. She has also been cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK14. Rakul will also be seen in an untitled Bollywood project alongside Arjun Kapoor which has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair. It revolves around a cross border love story as per numerous media reports. The actress is known in Bollywood and Tollywood for her talent as well as her impeccable fashion sense and today we have some stunning red outfits the actress wore and stole our hearts, have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram