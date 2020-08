1 / 8

A look at Rakul Preet Singh's blue wadrobe

Rakul Preet Singh always surprises her fans with her fashion statements at various events. Rakul is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. Rakul is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. The actress opened up about her initial days in the entertainment industry, how her parents were the ones who convinced her to take part in Miss India pageant and how her mom accompanied her to every shoot during her initial years as an actress. Rakul is one of the top actresses in the South film industry thanks to her hard work and talent. She owns a youtube channel too where she recently shared the secret of her glowing skin and its none other than a banana and lemon mask along with some honey. Rakul shared her video on her YouTube channel, which had her trying out a homemade face mask. The actress mashed one banana and added some lime juice in it, and claimed that it was perfect to fight the dark spots on the face. Her social media is a hub for her classic style files, workout routines, and family moments. Today take a look at these outfits of the star which portray her love for blue color.

Photo Credit : Instagram