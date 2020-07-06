/
Rakul Preet Singh and her brother's photos prove they are like every other sibling duo; Check out
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the successful stars down South. She is also popular in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh shares a great bond with her brother Aman. Today, take a look at the actress' pictures with her brother.
Rakul Preet Singh's unmissable pics with her brother Aman
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the successful stars down South. She is also popular in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She made her Telugu debut in Keratam and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. When it comes to Bollywood, she made her debut with Yaariyan in which her performance was loved by the masses. She has been a part of several films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Dhruva, Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and more. On the professional side, Rakul Preet Singh is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Rakul is very active on social media. During the lockdown, she has been sharing several pictures and hilarious videos on Instagram. From sharing beautiful photos to videos of herself playing games with brother Aman and more, her social media has been a treat to her fans. Speaking about her brother, Rakul Preet Singh shares a great bond with him. The duo often share pictures on Instagram. They are like every other bhai-behen duo. On that note, we have compiled a few pictures of the duo that are good to miss.
Blast from the past
Here's a throwback pic of the duo!
Precious
The duo shares an amazing bond with each other.
Candid at its best
This is one of the best candid clicks of the duo.
Coolest brother
Aman shared this snap on his Instagram and captioned it as, "My sister has the coolest brother. I'm just saying."
Cuteness overloaded
What do you have to say about this pic?
Picture perfect
This pic is all about sibling love.
Selfie on point
The duo's selfie is always on point.
Sibling goals
They are like every other bhai-behen in the world.
All smiles
This pic is too cute for words.
