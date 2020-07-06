Rakul Preet Singh and her brother's photos prove they are like every other sibling duo; Check out

Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the successful stars down South. She is also popular in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh shares a great bond with her brother Aman. Today, take a look at the actress' pictures with her brother.
  • 1 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh's unmissable pics with her brother Aman

    Rakul Preet Singh's unmissable pics with her brother Aman

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the successful stars down South. She is also popular in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She made her Telugu debut in Keratam and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. When it comes to Bollywood, she made her debut with Yaariyan in which her performance was loved by the masses. She has been a part of several films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Dhruva, Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and more. On the professional side, Rakul Preet Singh is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Rakul is very active on social media. During the lockdown, she has been sharing several pictures and hilarious videos on Instagram. From sharing beautiful photos to videos of herself playing games with brother Aman and more, her social media has been a treat to her fans. Speaking about her brother, Rakul Preet Singh shares a great bond with him. The duo often share pictures on Instagram. They are like every other bhai-behen duo. On that note, we have compiled a few pictures of the duo that are good to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    Here's a throwback pic of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Precious

    Precious

    The duo shares an amazing bond with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    This is one of the best candid clicks of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Coolest brother

    Coolest brother

    Aman shared this snap on his Instagram and captioned it as, "My sister has the coolest brother. I'm just saying."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic is all about sibling love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The duo's selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Sibling goals

    Sibling goals

    They are like every other bhai-behen in the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    All smiles

    All smiles

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

