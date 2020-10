1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: Check out her childhood pics

Rakul Preet Singh turns 30 today. And social media is already blooming with good wishes for the actress from her fans and friends all around the world as Rakul gets ready to celerbate her first lockdown birthday. Rakul Preet Singh always surprises her fans with her fashion statements at various events. Rakul is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh is truly motivating her fans to stay fit and fabulous during the lockdown. She has been generously contributing for meals of 200 families of needy people in Gurugram ever since the lockdown started. Apart from this, she has also been sharing healthy recipes for a better immune system. . On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie has been directed by S.Shankar. She has also been cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK14. Rakul Preet is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the South film industry. Another reason that she is so adored and loved apart from her talent as an actress is her impeccable choice in fashion. The actress never hesitates to experiment with her looks and that makes her style stand out. Today we have these delightful snaps of the actress from her childhood which will surely bring a smile to your face.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh's instagram