1 / 9

Rakul Preet Singh's photos prove that she is a water baby

Rakul Preet Singh recently surprised her fans with her casual brunch outing because the diva did not only slay an all-black look but she sported a luxury handbag worth Rs. 2 lakh. This was not the first time the actress surprised her fans with her style statement, earlier the actress sported an outfit similar to Deepika Padukone and was seen sporting another outfit similar to Alia Bhatt at an awards ceremony. The actress who will be soon seen in S. Shankar's Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar is a prominent name in Bollywood as well. Thanks to her huge fan base the diva keeps sharing her daily updates on her social media so that she gets to interact with her fans. Her recent vacation to Thailand on her birthday were delightful for her fans as they got to witness Rakul's fun side in those pictures. Today have a look at these photos which prove that the actress is a water baby.

Photo Credit : Instagram