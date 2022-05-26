Rakul Preet Singh leaves us smitten as she donned a red dress for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash; PICS

1 / 6

Rakul Preet Singh at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

The who's who of the entertainment industry gathered under one roof for the grand birthday bash of the filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned 50 on Wednesday. Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Shweta Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, and others were seen having a gala time at the lavish event. All the celebs aced the fashion game during the celebration. Rakul Preet Singh looked ravishing in a ravishing red dress. She paired the outfit with delicate earrings and silver stilettos. The Attack actress was accompanied by beau Jackky Bhagnani at the party. Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a blue tuxedo at the birthday bash. The star also shares some photographs of her latest ensemble on social media and fans have been showing their admiration by dropping lovely comments.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram