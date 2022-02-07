Rakul Preet Singh set our hearts racing with her monochrome PHOTOS

    Making a place in the film industry is not an easy task and from Tollywood to Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh made a niche for herself as one of the most popular and glamorous actresses of the film industry. Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media, from workout videos to family pictures, Rakul’s Instagram is a mini album of her life. The actress has marked yet another milestone on the photo sharing platform, Instagram, by reaching 15 million followers. We have noticed that Rakul Preet Singh loves monochrome pics and she definitely nails them like no else. They give out her best expressions, inner beauty and whatnot, we definitely love them. Here take a look at her best monochrome pics:

    Rakul Preet Singh is looking sizzling in white attire as she flaunts her toned legs. She has sported a shirt and shorts. Her expressions are killer as stares at the camera.

    The actress looks gorgeous in a leopard printed mini skirt paired up with a black crop top. She can be giving a killer look and proves to be a beauty in monochrome.

    That's the thought and expression of Rakul Preet Singh in the pic. There is nobody who defines beauty and perfection in the monochrome pic.

    A close up of Rakul Preet Singh to show that she is the ultimate monochrome beauty.

