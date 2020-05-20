/
Rakul Preet Singh's photos with family reveal about the South actress' endearing bond with them
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved South actresses for her talent and her hard work. Time and again, she has shared how her family has always been the driving force behind her success. Today have a look at these pics of the actor with her family.
Check out these photos of the South actress with her family
Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her noble work during these tough times. Rakul Preet Singh has vowed to provide some 200 families with meals from a slum area near her home in the Gurugram region. She said that in her apartment building, meals are prepared and sent to the vulnerable families hit hard due to the lockdown. Sharing about the same, the actress told TOI “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people.” The actress recently opened up about her initial days in the entertainment industry, how her parents were the ones who convinced her to take part in Miss India contest years back and how her mom accompanied her to every shoot during her initial years as an actress. Rakul is one of the top actresses in the South film industry thanks to her hard work and talent and of course the love and support of her parents. Her social media is a hub for her classic style files, workout routines, and family moments. Today have a look at these amazing pictures of the actress with her family.
Never enough kisses from Mumma and Papa
No one gets tired of all the pampering from their folks.
Hugs with the best couple
Rakulpreet with her mom and dad enjoying a pretty sunkissed moment.
Non stop fun with this one
The actress won't stop laughing in this cute picture of herself with her brother.
The best thing to come home to
Mummas are the best! Arent they ?
Selfie with Papa
We absolutely love these warm smiles.
When your brother is your partner in crime
We love these fun pictures of the siblings.
Twinning with the best
Selfie time with the cutest at weddings are a must.
Lifeline
Her driving force, her mom was the first one to ask Rakul to pursue a beauty pageant and look at Rakul the star now! What a journey!
When your brother is an entertainment package
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, we got to witness the fun and caring bond of these two and we love it!
