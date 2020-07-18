Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh: South actress proves she can nail all the experimental hairstyles; See PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh proves that she loves to experiment with her looks through her amazing hairstyles. Take a look at these throwback photos.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 02:34 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Why we love Rakul Preet Singh's experimental style

    Rakul Preet Singh recently made headlines as she stepped out for work post four months. The south actress was spotted in a chic outfit as she got clicked in Hyderabad. The gorgeous actress was seen in a printed dress and hair tied up. Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her noble work during these tough times. Rakul Preet Singh has vowed to provide 200 families with meals from a slum area near her home in the Gurugram region. She said that in her apartment building, meals are prepared and sent to the vulnerable families hit due to the lockdown. Sharing about the same, the actress told TOI, “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people."On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film, called Indian 2. The film will have south megastar Kamal Haasan playing the lead. Indian 2 is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The film will bring back the south superstar Kamal Haasan in Senapathy's role. The actress is one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry and today we have these experimental hairstyles she tried which surprised her fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Messy bun

    We love this bold look of the actress plus the hairstyle is so uncommon and perfect for the look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Braid it out

    When she rocked an Indian look with pigtails.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Messy ponytail

    When she donned a ponytail in the best possible way with a saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Going the classy way

    A winning sleek hairstyle with her pantsuit look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Half bun look

    Rakul looks delusional in her multicolor outfit and we love the semi bun look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Messy hair look

    When you add a messy look to your beach waves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Trying new styles

    Going hip with this red hair braided look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    High and long ponytail

    A look which made us go " WOW " over her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    When she tried bangs

    How adorable is this promotional look of hers?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

