Rakul Preet Singh: The South diva raises the bar of style with these stunning co ord sets, Check them out

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's co ord collection

There are very few actors who make it big both in the South film industry and Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh is one of them. Rakul Preet Singh in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently shared about how her parents were supportive of her film career and modeling and how her mom convinced the actress for her first beauty pageant. The actress who began her acting career with a Kannada movie Gilli is now a successful southern film star. Before foraying into Bollywood, she did a number of Tamil and Telugu films. Her career in Bollywood started in 2014 with the film 'Yaariyan' also starring Himansh Kohli. Rakul Preet Singh has a bunch of south movies in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with south megastar Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal as yet another female lead. Rakul was last seen turning heads opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, followed by a special appearance in Marjaavaan. Now, she has John Abraham starrer Attack and her untitled next with Arjun Kapoor. Being an avid social media user, her social media is filled with South diva's most fashionable looks for events, promotions, and movies. Today check out the actress's stunning co-ord set collection which has left us speechless with her impeccable fashion choices.

Photo Credit : Instagram