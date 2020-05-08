Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh: The South diva raises the bar of style with these stunning co ord sets, Check them out

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses in South and today we have these co ord sets sported by the diva which absolutely stole our hearts.
    Check out Rakul Preet Singh's co ord collection

    There are very few actors who make it big both in the South film industry and Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh is one of them. Rakul Preet Singh in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently shared about how her parents were supportive of her film career and modeling and how her mom convinced the actress for her first beauty pageant. The actress who began her acting career with a Kannada movie Gilli is now a successful southern film star. Before foraying into Bollywood, she did a number of Tamil and Telugu films. Her career in Bollywood started in 2014 with the film 'Yaariyan' also starring Himansh Kohli. Rakul Preet Singh has a bunch of south movies in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with south megastar Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal as yet another female lead. Rakul was last seen turning heads opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, followed by a special appearance in Marjaavaan. Now, she has John Abraham starrer Attack and her untitled next with Arjun Kapoor. Being an avid social media user, her social media is filled with South diva's most fashionable looks for events, promotions, and movies. Today check out the actress's stunning co-ord set collection which has left us speechless with her impeccable fashion choices.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    A romance with vibrant colours

    A romance with vibrant colours

    Rakul Preet makes a statement in a printed silk organza co-ord set with embroidery.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Contrasting shades

    Contrasting shades

    Rakul Preet Singh in a baby pink crop top and monochrome skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    A golden affair

    A golden affair

    We love how she has all eyes on her with her bold yet poised style statement with this golden outfit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Sporting some bold prints

    Sporting some bold prints

    Rakul in an animal printed co ord set as she enjoys the view in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Tangerine remix

    Tangerine remix

    The South diva in a tangerine outfit which screams drama with its sleeves and boss lady look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    We are falling harder for the colour pink

    We are falling harder for the colour pink

    This blush pink bandeau top and pants are surely adding charm to this stunning beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    The dramatic black co ord

    The dramatic black co ord

    Rakul in a black co ord set with fringes all around it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    No one can beat her in glam game

    No one can beat her in glam game

    The actress in an indigo blue printed co ord set. We totally love the puffed sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    High school feels

    High school feels

    The actress in a mix match pink and white skirt blazer co ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Ruling in the colour blue

    Ruling in the colour blue

    We love this amazing pair of blues from the printed blazer to the pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Absolutely winner

    Absolutely winner

    This indigo blue and white top and skirt are truly the most gorgeous pair of co ords.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

When these south stars suddenly get seen here , we should realise their days in South are numbered. Tamanna , Kajal , Hansika are good examples .

