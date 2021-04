1 / 6

Rakul Preet Singh’s sunkissed pictures

Rakul Preet Singh is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for working in the South Indian movie industry and has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood movies too. She started her career while she was in college with modelling after which she made her acting debut with the Kannada language movie, Gilli in 2009. Rakul Preet Singh has also been acknowledged with many beauty pageants like People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Gresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Rakul Preet Singh has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Fans are now awaiting Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming projects that include the action thriller drama movie, Attack. The movie written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand also casts Jacqueline Fernandes and John Abraham as the lead characters and is expected to have a theatrical release in 2021. Rakul Preet Singh will also be appearing in the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday that will be releasing in 2022. Along with making the headlines for her great on-screen work, Rakul Preet Singh is also often talked about for being very active on the internet. Scrolling through Rakul Preet Singh’s official social media handle one can easily come to know that she loves sunkissed pictures. Here are Rakul Preet Singh’s sunkissed pictures flaunting her naturally gorgeous beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram