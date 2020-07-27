/
Rakul Preet Singh truly personifies beauty in these selfies; Check out her gorgeous photos
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. The actress is a pro at clicking selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her best selfies that you should not be missed.
Mumbai
July 27, 2020
Rakul Preet Singh's mesmerising selfies
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. She began her career as a model. She later made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She made his Telugu debut in Keratam the same year and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. Talking about Bollywood, she made her B-town debut with Yaariyan in which her performance was well received. Since then, she has been a part of many Bollywood movies. The actress was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The actress' other films include Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Up next, Rakul has interesting projects in her kitty. The actress has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing pictures with her brother Aman to goofy snaps and beautiful selfies, Rakul Preet Singh's social media posts are too good to miss. The actress is a pro at clicking selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her best selfies that you should not be missed.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Happiness
The actress looks so happy in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simplicity at its best
She knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Set life
What do you do in between the breaks? You click such beautiful selfies!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Carfie
The actress looks gorgeous in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Nerdy look
She looks beautiful sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Selfie goals
The actress knows how to stun and look good in selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
At her goofiest best
The actress looks way too adorable in this goofy snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Happy girls are the prettiest
She has got a lovely smile.
Photo Credit : Instagram