Rakul Preet Singh truly personifies beauty in these selfies; Check out her gorgeous photos

1 / 9

Rakul Preet Singh's mesmerising selfies

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. She began her career as a model. She later made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She made his Telugu debut in Keratam the same year and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. Talking about Bollywood, she made her B-town debut with Yaariyan in which her performance was well received. Since then, she has been a part of many Bollywood movies. The actress was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The actress' other films include Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Up next, Rakul has interesting projects in her kitty. The actress has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing pictures with her brother Aman to goofy snaps and beautiful selfies, Rakul Preet Singh's social media posts are too good to miss. The actress is a pro at clicking selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her best selfies that you should not be missed.

Photo Credit : Instagram