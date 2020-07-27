Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rakul Preet Singh
/
Rakul Preet Singh truly personifies beauty in these selfies; Check out her gorgeous photos

Rakul Preet Singh truly personifies beauty in these selfies; Check out her gorgeous photos

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. The actress is a pro at clicking selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her best selfies that you should not be missed.
72 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Rakul Preet Singh's mesmerising selfies

    Rakul Preet Singh's mesmerising selfies

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. She began her career as a model. She later made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She made his Telugu debut in Keratam the same year and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. Talking about Bollywood, she made her B-town debut with Yaariyan in which her performance was well received. Since then, she has been a part of many Bollywood movies. The actress was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The actress' other films include Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Up next, Rakul has interesting projects in her kitty. The actress has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing pictures with her brother Aman to goofy snaps and beautiful selfies, Rakul Preet Singh's social media posts are too good to miss. The actress is a pro at clicking selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her best selfies that you should not be missed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Happiness

    Happiness

    The actress looks so happy in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    She knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Set life

    Set life

    What do you do in between the breaks? You click such beautiful selfies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Carfie

    Carfie

    The actress looks gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Nerdy look

    Nerdy look

    She looks beautiful sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The actress knows how to stun and look good in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    At her goofiest best

    At her goofiest best

    The actress looks way too adorable in this goofy snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    She has got a lovely smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement