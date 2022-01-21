5 Best off-duty looks of Rakul Preet Singh

Amongst all the leading actresses, Rakul Preet Singh seems to have made a major mark in the film and fashion industry. The Punjabi beauty is quite active on social media and often shares her stunning pictures lending some tremendous fashion inspiration. From classy dresses to comfy casual outfits, the actress knows how to effortlessly slip into a head-turning ensemble. Here's a look at some of the top off-duty looks of Rakul Preet Singh that are worth bookmarking.
Photo Credit : Shivangi Kulkarni/Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's floral print dress is perfect for a casual outing. The tiers and ruffles on the one-shoulder dress made it look more voluminous. The print-on-print style is hard to navigate however the diva donned it pretty well.
Photo Credit : Kiransaphotography/Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet was seen donning a white and blue checkered set comprising of a bandeau top and shorts. She layered it up with a jacket in the same shade. Keeping her look simple, she opted for dainty layered necklaces.
Photo Credit : K Vinayak/Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress donned a denim co-ord set from Zara and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her mini skirt and micro-ruffled top with puffed sleeves came out to be a perfect summer dress. She accessorised her outfit well with silver earrings and a pair of white strappy heels.
The diva made a fresh appearance as she was all dressed up in a gorgeous one-shoulder top with green and blue floral prints paired with white wide-leg pants. Keeping her makeup simple, she added bright pink heels to her look.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Flaunting a boss lady swag, Rakul Preet looked mesmerising in classy formal attire. She wore a nude wrap-around top and paired it with khaki pants and classy sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Harjeet Singh/Rakul Preet Singh Instagram