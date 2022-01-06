5 Glam looks of Rakul Preet Singh

The Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Tollywood film industry. The actress is active on social media and often shares gorgeous pictures of her in fashionable outfits. From ethnic outfits to classy dresses, the diva knows how to slip into a head-turning outfit every time she walks down the red carpet. The actress always sets the internet on fire with fashionable photoshoots. Here's a look at all the times Rakul Preet Singh rocked in glamorous outfits.
The diva looked beautiful in an all-red pantsuit. The actress grabbed all the attention in a Riti Rahul Shah's pantsuit. She added more glam to the formal look with red lipstick, neutral make-up, and perfectly toned eyebrows.
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a gorgeous beige shimmer dress. Keeping in with the tone of her outfit, she completed her look with Matt brown make-up.
The actress made heads turn in a millennial pink suit with a long kurta. The outfit featured soft gold and mauve tones sequin detailing. She kept her hair open in soft curls and completed her look with subtle make-up.
Carrying a boss lady swag, the diva looked ravishing in her classy formal attire. She donned a nude wrap-around top and paired it with khaki pants and sleek sunglasses.
Be it her on-screen looks or a casual outing, the actress is always making a statement. Shining bright in white and silver, Rakul's outfit grabbed all the spotlight. She completed her festive look with a pair of jhumkas.