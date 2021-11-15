5 jaw dropping PHOTOS of Rakul Preet Singh that set internet on fire

1 / 5

Rakul Preet Singh's internet breaking pics

The Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh became one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood with her performances in super hit movies like Venkatadri Express (2013,) Nannaku Prematho (2016,) Sarrainodu (2016) and more. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Tollywood as Manasa, a lawyer in the thriller movie Check (2021) alongside Nithiin. Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media and often shares stunning pics in stylish attires by giving out major goals. From ethnic to bikinis, the beauty knows to slip into head-turning outfits every time she steps out. The actress always shares pics from her photoshoot, which are all things fashionable. Lately, Rakul shared some beautiful photoshoot pics which took the internet by storm. Take a look here:

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram