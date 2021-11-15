5 jaw dropping PHOTOS of Rakul Preet Singh that set internet on fire

The Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh became one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood with her performances in super hit movies like Venkatadri Express (2013,) Nannaku Prematho (2016,) Sarrainodu (2016) and more. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Tollywood as Manasa, a lawyer in the thriller movie Check (2021) alongside Nithiin.
Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media and often shares stunning pics in stylish attires by giving out major goals. From ethnic to bikinis, the beauty knows to slip into head-turning outfits every time she steps out. The actress always shares pics from her photoshoot, which are all things fashionable. Lately, Rakul shared some beautiful photoshoot pics which took the internet by storm. Take a look here:
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh dons an retro avatar in a basic crop top and jeans but adds a classic touch with head band and white sunglasses. Well, her toned midriff is definitely not to be missed.
Rakul Preet gives a modern touch to Manish Malhotra's saree with a deep blouse, which is all hues of pink and looks absolutely gorgeous.
She can be seen looking bold and beautiful in an all red pantsuit. Clad in Riti Rahul Shah's red pantsuit, the actress looks beyond words as she grabbed all the attention and it surely deserves.
The actress looks smokin' hot in the sheer bodysuit as she gives major fashion goals in the monochrome pic.