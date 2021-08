1 / 5

Rakul Preet Singh

The Maldives remains to be a favourite destination for celebrities across the globe. The picture-perfect beaches and uber-luxurious resorts have become the best place for celebs to chill amid the pandemic and busy shoot schedules. From Kollywood to Tollywood, celebs from all over the world consider the Maldives as their second home as they visit very often. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Prithviraj Sukumar, Pooja Hegde, Dulquer Salmaan, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithiin, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, Pranitha Subhash and many others visit the Maldives every festive season to enjoy the fullest. Their vacay pictures are truly unmissable and people who are stuck at home are feeling blue looking at those photos. Well, who will not get green with envy? Check out celebs best photos of Maldives vacation

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram