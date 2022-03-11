5 PHOTOS that prove Rakul Preet Singh's love for green in her attires

If we say that Rakul Preet Singh is a fashion icon, it will not be an overstatement. The Aiyaary star has both cute looks and a chic persona, a rare combination indeed. The star has been creating a lot of buzz lately both because of her work and also her personal life. She has been clicked several times with beau Jackky Bhagnani in the last few weeks as the lovebirds attended Luv Ranjan’s wedding and also at Nimrat Kaur’s birthday bash. These two have been painting the town red with their chemistry ever since their relationship went public.
Recently, the couple took off to the Maldives and the Attack actress shared photos from the trip. Fans adored every glimpse shared by Rakul Preet Singh and showed their love with appreciative comments. When one revisits the star’s key attires over time, we can see a special attachment for green. Let us check if we can corroborate this with some stills.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in this ultra-chic green dress with puff sleeves.
The actress is slaying in this casual green see-through shirt with blue jeans.
The star chose a green knot top and jeans for a dubbing session of one of her upcoming projects.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
She is looking absolutely stunning in this green crop top and white trousers.
Rakul Preet Singh is rocking this green beachwear with style.