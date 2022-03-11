5 PHOTOS that prove Rakul Preet Singh's love for green in her attires

1 / 6

Rakul Preet Singh goes green

If we say that Rakul Preet Singh is a fashion icon, it will not be an overstatement. The Aiyaary star has both cute looks and a chic persona, a rare combination indeed. The star has been creating a lot of buzz lately both because of her work and also her personal life. She has been clicked several times with beau Jackky Bhagnani in the last few weeks as the lovebirds attended Luv Ranjan’s wedding and also at Nimrat Kaur’s birthday bash. These two have been painting the town red with their chemistry ever since their relationship went public. Recently, the couple took off to the Maldives and the Attack actress shared photos from the trip. Fans adored every glimpse shared by Rakul Preet Singh and showed their love with appreciative comments. When one revisits the star’s key attires over time, we can see a special attachment for green. Let us check if we can corroborate this with some stills.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram