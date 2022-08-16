5 PHOTOS of Rakul Preet Singh making heads turn in ravishing black outfits

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular actresses in South and Bollywood. Another reason why the fans love the Attack actress is because of her chic yet comfy fashion sense. She has time and again proved that she can carry any style with grace. It can be ethnic, casual or one-piece, our Aiyaary star looks breath-taking in every ensemble.
Although all of us have a weakness for one particular colour, it seems like for Rakul Preet Singh that colour is black. When one scrolls down her Instagram feed, we see that the diva has opted for black on multiple occasions. From a sleeveless one-piece to a corset co-ord dress, there is nothing this fashionista cannot pull off.
On this note, let us take a look at some blazing black attires of Rakul Preet Singh.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Runway 34 star looks pretty in this pink and black floral co-ord dress.
Rakul Preet Singh is a perfect combination of cute and sassy in this black corset top with matching pants.
Doesn't she look cuteness personified in this simple black-T shirt and denim shorts?
She is a sight-to-behold in this sleeveless black one-piece.
Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in this black crop-top with black pants and sports a high bun.