5 unmissable PICS of Rakul Preet Singh with her Bollywood co-stars

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. With her brilliant acting mettle, she has made a mark for herself in both Bollywood and the South film fraternity. In the Hindi film industry, she has worked in numerous movies such as Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Sardar Ka Grandson, Attack, and others. She also has Doctor G and Runway 34 in the pipeline. Rakul Preet also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Rakul Preet has worked with several big names in the industry so far, including Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana. She enjoys a massive fan following and they wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. In addition to this, she is a fashionista too and often serves hot looks to her fans. Also, she often shares photos on her official Instagram handle and treats her loved ones with her million-dollar smile. Speaking of which, today we are looking at the unmissable photos of Rakul Preet Singh with her Bollywood co-stars.
Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn had shared the screen for the first time in the 2019 movie De De Pyaar De. The movie also stars Tabu in a key role. Rakul and Ajay will be next seen together in Runway 34, which is slated to release on April 29 this year.
Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra had worked together in the 2018 movie Aiyaary. Fans had liked their chemistry in the movie as well.
Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham have worked together in the 2022 film Attack. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the key role.
Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. They have recently wrapped up their shoot in Mussoorie.
Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana will soon create magic on the big screen with their upcoming movie Doctor G. The movie will hit theatres on June 17 this year.
