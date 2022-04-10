5 unmissable PICS of Rakul Preet Singh with her Bollywood co-stars

1 / 6

Here's photos of Rakul Preet Singh with her Bollywood co-stars

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. With her brilliant acting mettle, she has made a mark for herself in both Bollywood and the South film fraternity. In the Hindi film industry, she has worked in numerous movies such as Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary, Sardar Ka Grandson, Attack, and others. She also has Doctor G and Runway 34 in the pipeline. Rakul Preet also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan alongside Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Rakul Preet has worked with several big names in the industry so far, including Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana. She enjoys a massive fan following and they wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. In addition to this, she is a fashionista too and often serves hot looks to her fans. Also, she often shares photos on her official Instagram handle and treats her loved ones with her million-dollar smile. Speaking of which, today we are looking at the unmissable photos of Rakul Preet Singh with her Bollywood co-stars.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram