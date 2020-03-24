/
6 Beautiful lehengas worn by Rakul Preet Singh that are perfect inspiration for upcoming festivities
Rakul Preet Singh is one fashionable actress. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Rakul knows how to add her own twist and stand out from others. If you're looking for some outfit inspiration for upcoming festivities, here are more stunning lehenga looks of the actress.
Beautiful lehengas worn by Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh is one fashionable actress. From slaying in monochromes or stripes, crop-tops, denim outfits and skirts to turning heads in stunning gowns and rocking a traditional look with ease and perfection, Rakul's style is always up to the mark. The actress always impresses fashion police. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Rakul knows how to add her own twist and stand out from others. Her love for lehengas is evident as she is often seen making appearances in some of the most stunning lehengas during occasions. In the pic above, Rakul can be seen donning a blue and gold corset blouse with her matching midnight blue skirt adding a modern twist to the traditional lehenga. Her backless blouse is just like a cherry on top of this stunning attire. She rounded off her entire look with beautiful earrings. We love how she kept her look minimal and looked her absolute best! If you're looking for some outfit inspiration for upcoming festivities, here are more stunning lehenga looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning
We are absolutely in love with this look! This outfit is a mix of light and dark blue. She paired her look with a beautiful neckpiece.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ravishing
The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this sky blue outfit. We love how she kept her look simple yet so stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Perfect steal
We would want to steal this beautiful outfit from the actress' wardrobe! For Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's wedding reception, Rakul donned a white embroidered lehenga and looked breathtaking.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gorgeous
For Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash last year, Rakul donned a light pink embellished lehenga paired with matching dupatta.
Photo Credit : Instagram
One hell of a stunner
The actress looks ravishing in this off-white lehenga which has a translucent cape. What do you think about this look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
