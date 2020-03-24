6 Beautiful lehengas worn by Rakul Preet Singh that are perfect inspiration for upcoming festivities

1 / 6

Beautiful lehengas worn by Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is one fashionable actress. From slaying in monochromes or stripes, crop-tops, denim outfits and skirts to turning heads in stunning gowns and rocking a traditional look with ease and perfection, Rakul's style is always up to the mark. The actress always impresses fashion police. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Rakul knows how to add her own twist and stand out from others. Her love for lehengas is evident as she is often seen making appearances in some of the most stunning lehengas during occasions. In the pic above, Rakul can be seen donning a blue and gold corset blouse with her matching midnight blue skirt adding a modern twist to the traditional lehenga. Her backless blouse is just like a cherry on top of this stunning attire. She rounded off her entire look with beautiful earrings. We love how she kept her look minimal and looked her absolute best! If you're looking for some outfit inspiration for upcoming festivities, here are more stunning lehenga looks of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram