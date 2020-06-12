All the times Rakul Preet Singh shared her photos sans makeup & left everyone in awe of her natural beauty

1 / 11

Rakul Preet Singh's zero makeup looks

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars down South. The actress is well known in Bollywood as well. Up next, Rakul will be seen in an action thriller 'Attack' co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other than that, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Chale Chalo and fans of the actress are excited about the same. That's not all! She will be seen in Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 which also stars Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. The stunning actress is very active on social media. Rakul has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. Anyone who follows her knows she is a fitness freak. The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen going cycling for the first time during Unlock phase 1. However, one cannot stop noticing how beautiful she looks sans makeup. The actress is certainly blessed with flawless skin. In an interview with Vogue, Rakul opened up about her skincare secret and said, "As a kid, my mum would have us apply the fruit we ate on our face-from papayas to bananas, my skin's got them all." Time and again, she shares her no makeup photos on Instagram. And without further ado, take a look at some of her zero makeup looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram