All the times Rakul Preet Singh shared her photos sans makeup & left everyone in awe of her natural beauty

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars down South. The actress is well known in Bollywood as well. Today, take a look at some of her no makeup looks.
4199 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Rakul Preet Singh's zero makeup looks

    Rakul Preet Singh's zero makeup looks

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars down South. The actress is well known in Bollywood as well. Up next, Rakul will be seen in an action thriller 'Attack' co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other than that, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Chale Chalo and fans of the actress are excited about the same. That's not all! She will be seen in Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 which also stars Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. The stunning actress is very active on social media. Rakul has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine days. Anyone who follows her knows she is a fitness freak. The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen going cycling for the first time during Unlock phase 1. However, one cannot stop noticing how beautiful she looks sans makeup. The actress is certainly blessed with flawless skin. In an interview with Vogue, Rakul opened up about her skincare secret and said, "As a kid, my mum would have us apply the fruit we ate on our face-from papayas to bananas, my skin's got them all." Time and again, she shares her no makeup photos on Instagram. And without further ado, take a look at some of her zero makeup looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Flawless skin

    Flawless skin

    The actress is blessed with beautiful skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Nerdy look

    Nerdy look

    The actress aced the no makeup, as well as, nerdy look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    And again...!

    And again...!

    The De De Pyaar De actress' selfies are always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    No makeup, no filter

    No makeup, no filter

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Carfie

    Carfie

    In an interview with Vogue, Rakul Preet Singh had revealed that she swears by cleansing, toning, and moisturising.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The secret to her glowing skin

    The secret to her glowing skin

    In an interview with Vogue, she also added, "On alternate days, I use coconut oil on my face, under my eyes and to massage my neck. When I tan, I rub a tomato or a concoction of turmeric, gram flour and yogurt on my face."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Pretty sans makeup

    Pretty sans makeup

    The actress looks beautiful sans makeup in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Her morning rituals

    Her morning rituals

    As revealed by the actress the first two hours of the day are very important to her. "I wake up, drink hot water, and sip on my ghee coffee, doing affirmations and meditating. I work out and I'm ready for the hustle!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Glowing skin

    Glowing skin

    The Marjaavaan star believes that it's very important to sweat for your skin to glow.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Goofy

    Goofy

    What do you have to say about this snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

