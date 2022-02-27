A look at Rakul Preet Singh's most oomph-worthy beach looks

    Rakul's ultra-glamorous beach look

    Bollywood and South actress Rakul is a complete glam diva. She is a great actor, a powerful performer, a fitness enthusiast, and a fashionista. The actress, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives has been posting some oomph worthy pictures from her luxurious stay on social media. Rakul has managed to take social media by storm with her hot and glam photos. Rakul Preet Singh is a true trendsetter. The diva makes sure to hop on every new trend and becomes an instant hit on social media. Be a red carpet look or sporting a comfy outfit at the airport, the De De Pyaar De actress sure to knows how to steal the attention. The actress is the perfect blend of cute and sassy. Enough said, let us now go through some of Rakul Preet Singh’s most gorgeous beach looks.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    The Kaftan beach look

    Rakul Preet Singh enjoys the view by the beach as she sizzles in this kaftan beach dress.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    The yellow two-piece

    The Manmadhudu 2 actress is having some fun time in the pool in a yellow two-piece bikini set.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    The black and white bikini

    Rakul Preet Singh looks just as gorgeous as the view behind her as she sports a black and white bikini.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    Sunkissed in yellow

    The stunner is a sight to behold in this yellow dress and sun hat.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    The green swimsuit

    She is rocking that green swimsuit with a colourful shrug.

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram