A look at Rakul Preet Singh's most oomph-worthy beach looks

1 / 6

Rakul's ultra-glamorous beach look

Bollywood and South actress Rakul is a complete glam diva. She is a great actor, a powerful performer, a fitness enthusiast, and a fashionista. The actress, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives has been posting some oomph worthy pictures from her luxurious stay on social media. Rakul has managed to take social media by storm with her hot and glam photos. Rakul Preet Singh is a true trendsetter. The diva makes sure to hop on every new trend and becomes an instant hit on social media. Be a red carpet look or sporting a comfy outfit at the airport, the De De Pyaar De actress sure to knows how to steal the attention. The actress is the perfect blend of cute and sassy. Enough said, let us now go through some of Rakul Preet Singh’s most gorgeous beach looks.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram