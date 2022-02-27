A look at Rakul Preet Singh's most oomph-worthy beach looks

Bollywood and South actress Rakul is a complete glam diva. She is a great actor, a powerful performer, a fitness enthusiast, and a fashionista. The actress, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives has been posting some oomph worthy pictures from her luxurious stay on social media. Rakul has managed to take social media by storm with her hot and glam photos.
Rakul Preet Singh is a true trendsetter. The diva makes sure to hop on every new trend and becomes an instant hit on social media. Be a red carpet look or sporting a comfy outfit at the airport, the De De Pyaar De actress sure to knows how to steal the attention. The actress is the perfect blend of cute and sassy. Enough said, let us now go through some of Rakul Preet Singh’s most gorgeous beach looks.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh enjoys the view by the beach as she sizzles in this kaftan beach dress.
The Manmadhudu 2 actress is having some fun time in the pool in a yellow two-piece bikini set.
Rakul Preet Singh looks just as gorgeous as the view behind her as she sports a black and white bikini.
The stunner is a sight to behold in this yellow dress and sun hat.
She is rocking that green swimsuit with a colourful shrug.