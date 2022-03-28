PHOTOS: 5 celebs who gave major goals with their summer style

1 / 5

Celeb inspired summer looks

Summer is here. All we women need for the season is some pastel colour, easy and breezy clothes, prints, stripes and florals. From micro florals to large blooms, there is no shortage of prints in this summer style. Summers is the time when we barely want to dress up so just choose printed or floral dresses, tops, skirts, shorts, lehengas to look effortlessly chic in any occasion. Summer is all about keeping it simple yet classy. And these South beauties are giving us major fashion inspo with their looks. From Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal, these are a few actresses who totally know how to ace the summer style. Deep colourful clads like pink, blue, yellow with a pinch of florals to ooze off the summer season, all the style inspo we need. From casual to a wedding occasion, everything is here. Just take some inspiration from these divas and fill your closet with these summer outfits to look relaxed yet fashionable always. Happy summer!!. Here, take a look:

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram