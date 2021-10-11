PHOTOS: 5 ethnic looks of Rakul Preet Singh for Navratri

1 / 5

Effortlessly beautiful in every way

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the Country’s most coveted female stars. Rakul Preet Singh’s career graph has just been upwards in all three different film industries. For instance, in 2019 the actress had back to back superhits with NGK in Tamil, De De Pyaar De in Hindi and Manmadhudu 2 in Telugu. Rakul Preet Singh’s 2020 is also going to be spectacular as has a bunch movies lined up. Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media, from workout videos to family pictures, Rakul’s Instagram is a mini album of her life. The actress is known for experimenting with her fashion choices, be it traditional or western. From Anarkali suit to elegant sarees, her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Rakul's enthic wardrobe is everything you want to steal for the Navratri season. The actress has got it for you take cues, ankarali suit to glamourous lehenga and her makeup and accessories are on point too. Here, take a look at 5 best ethnic look of Rakul Preet Singh for Navratri festivities.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram