PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh killing the gym look as always

Rakul Preet Singh considers yoga a way of life

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute inspiration when it comes to fitness. The actress is considered one of the fittest actresses in both South and Bollywood. On various occasions, the star is seen flaunting her flexibility by performing difficult yoga poses. Justifying her being a total fitness freak, Rakul Preet Singh never skips a day without working out. And her toned physic and perfect abs are proof of that. From growing organic veggies, practicing yoga, to cycling to work, the actress includes all in her fitness regime. She doesn’t stick to one form of exercise but likes to mix it up, keeping things interesting. Coming from an Army background, that star’s tryst with fitness began as a child. Rakul Preet Singh is often papped outside a gym, after an intense workout session. However, the actress does not only focus on physical wellbeing but also gives equal importance to mental health. Let us see some of her workouts stills by her and get inspired.

Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram