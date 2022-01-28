PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh killing the gym look as always

    Rakul Preet Singh considers yoga a way of life

    Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute inspiration when it comes to fitness. The actress is considered one of the fittest actresses in both South and Bollywood. On various occasions, the star is seen flaunting her flexibility by performing difficult yoga poses. Justifying her being a total fitness freak, Rakul Preet Singh never skips a day without working out. And her toned physic and perfect abs are proof of that. From growing organic veggies, practicing yoga, to cycling to work, the actress includes all in her fitness regime. She doesn’t stick to one form of exercise but likes to mix it up, keeping things interesting. Coming from an Army background, that star’s tryst with fitness began as a child. Rakul Preet Singh is often papped outside a gym, after an intense workout session. However, the actress does not only focus on physical wellbeing but also gives equal importance to mental health. Let us see some of her workouts stills by her and get inspired.

    Upside down

    Rakul Preet Singh rocking a headstand, proving nothing is too difficult for this star.

    Yoga makes you fly

    Rakul Preet Singh trying on a difficult yoga pose with a smile.

    Stretching over stressing

    Rakul Preet Singh slaying another yoga pose with ease.

    Rakul Preet killing it with her split

    Rakul Preet Singh making a split look so easy.

    Just another pose

    Rakul Preet Singh shows us that yoga is the way of life for her.

