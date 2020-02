1 / 6

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's latest photos

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to surprise her fans with her brand new styles and her fashion statements at various events are always a winner on the internet. Thanks to her hard work and patience, Rakul is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry as well as in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted in the city in all-black attire, she wore a black bodycon dress with an asymmetrical neck and paired the dress with ankle-length black boots but what stole all the attention was her Christian Dior DIORANGELES 2way tote bag black leather bag worth Rs.1,98,337. The actress who was last seen in the movie Shimla Mirchi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. She will soon be seen in the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham. The actress will also be seen in the film titled Indian 2. This film will feature south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. Have a look at these recent photos of the actress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani