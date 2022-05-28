Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani are just too cute & these 5 PICS are proof

It was last year that Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram with a post and since then, fans have been gushing over this couple. The adorable love story certainly has been grabbing attention ever since. B’Town loves its love stories and Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the cutest ones. Fans have been going gaga over the duo’s undeniable chemistry. Their photos go viral in no time as soon as they hit social media. From parties to lunch dates to more, Jackky and Rakul never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. They always turn heads whenever they step out together. They put the best fashion foot forward and make for a very stylish couple! Time and again, Rakul Preet also just loves to shower her soulmate Jackky with love on her social media and make her audience go ‘aww’. The two are just super cute together! Here are some of their most gorgeous pictures. Are you ready to fall in love?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Rakul Preet and Jackky absolutely stole the show at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. While Rakul was the epitome of elegance in her red velvety gown, Jackky looked dashing in his formal attire.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
We love a couple who rocks their traditionals! Rakul and Jackky impressed with their gorgeous attires at the eid party in the city a few weeks ago. The bright colours suited well with their radiant personalities.
Yep, the adorable couple has been making quite a lot of appearances together in the last couple months. Another picture where we just can't get over how gorgeous the two look with each other!
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
While Jackky and Rakul carry their traditional attires amazingly well, when it comes to athleisure, they are quite pro too! In this picture, they were spotted at the airport looking super smart as they twinned with each other in black.
With this adorable pose, Rakul had confirmed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani last year. She penned down a sweet note that read, "You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you"
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
