Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani are just too cute & these 5 PICS are proof

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

It was last year that Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram with a post and since then, fans have been gushing over this couple. The adorable love story certainly has been grabbing attention ever since. B’Town loves its love stories and Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the cutest ones. Fans have been going gaga over the duo’s undeniable chemistry. Their photos go viral in no time as soon as they hit social media. From parties to lunch dates to more, Jackky and Rakul never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. They always turn heads whenever they step out together. They put the best fashion foot forward and make for a very stylish couple! Time and again, Rakul Preet also just loves to shower her soulmate Jackky with love on her social media and make her audience go ‘aww’. The two are just super cute together! Here are some of their most gorgeous pictures. Are you ready to fall in love?

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani