Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses who turned bakers amid lockdown

A lot of stars donned the chef's hat and tested their cooking skills amid lockdown. Here's a list of actresses from the South film industry who turned bakers during these times.
    When South actresses baked cakes amid lockdown

    Coronavirus lockdown led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars took their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Shruti Haasan is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Samantha Akkineni has had the time of her life as she celebrated her birthday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid lockdown! Speaking of which, a lot of actresses also donned the chef's hat and turned bakers amid lockdown. When it comes to baking, Rashmika Mandanna takes the cake! Yes, the actress informed her fans that she has baked cakes during this lockdown period. “I generally love baking and making sweets,” she said. Being a busy actress, she doesn’t get time to try hands at baking but now she is using this free time well. On that note, take a look at south beauties who turned bakers amid lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: "Carrot cake. Perfect tea time snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya)

    

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja takes in the aroma of her freshly baked carrot cakes.

    

    Rakul Preet Singh

    The actress baked gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free banana dark chocolate cake.

    

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    These banana walnut muffins are homemade, gluten, dairy and sugar-free and are a healthy alternative to Tamannaah's cupcake cravings.

    

    Nidhhi Agerwal

    When the star baked a cake for the first time! She captioned this pic as, "Baked a cake for the first time of course with the expert guidance of @tanveagerwal #stayhome #stayhome #quarantine #cake #healthyfood.

    

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti baked a cake out of ripe bananas and shared the recipe on Instagram.

    

