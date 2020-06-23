Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: South actresses who turned bakers amid lockdown

1 / 7

When South actresses baked cakes amid lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars took their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Shruti Haasan is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Samantha Akkineni has had the time of her life as she celebrated her birthday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid lockdown! Speaking of which, a lot of actresses also donned the chef's hat and turned bakers amid lockdown. When it comes to baking, Rashmika Mandanna takes the cake! Yes, the actress informed her fans that she has baked cakes during this lockdown period. “I generally love baking and making sweets,” she said. Being a busy actress, she doesn’t get time to try hands at baking but now she is using this free time well. On that note, take a look at south beauties who turned bakers amid lockdown!

Photo Credit : Instagram