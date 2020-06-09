Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh looks radiant as ever in THESE sun kissed frames; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh looks radiant as ever in THESE sun kissed frames; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is amongst the most popular stars in the South industry. Her flawless beauty and toned body often leave the fans speechless. Take a look at her splendid sun-kissed photos!
    Rakul Preet Singh's breath-taking golden hour photos

    Rakul Preet Singh's breath-taking golden hour photos

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the smartest, most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. She has been excelling at her work and is one of the most sought-after stars down south. She made her Tollywood debut in Keratam. The actress stepped into Kollywood with Thadaiyara Thaakka. In 2014 she also made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. In Bollywood, she has worked in several films like Aiyaary and Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on become a major blockbuster. Talking about her Bollywood journey, in an interview, Rakul said, “I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting.” Apart from her versatility and talent, she is also extremely gorgeous and her flawless beauty often makes her fans' hearts skip a beat. The actress revealed in an interview all about her skincare routine. She said, "I have my morning skincare routine set before the makeup comes on. I use a soap-free cleansing gel, Avène Cleanance, followed by an antibacterial and the La Shield sunscreen. And I do not, no matter how late I get, leave any residual makeup on my face at night. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the holy trinities I swear by." The actress' social media feed is a delight for her fans as she posts her vacay pics, family photos, stylish looks and most beautiful golden hour photos. Check out some of her best sun-kissed snaps that will take your breath away.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Such a mesmerising beauty

    Such a mesmerising beauty

    Rakul looks mesmerising in this golden hour photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The coolest brother-sister duo

    The coolest brother-sister duo

    The actress and her brother Aman's sun-kissed candid is beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Throwback selfie

    Throwback selfie

    The star is one hell of a stunner and this snap is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Rakul's picture-perfect moment captured in this candid click is unmissable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    White rice is a healthy option and Rakul shows why!

    White rice is a healthy option and Rakul shows why!

    Here's the time Rakul binged on some white rice.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Too gorgeous for words

    Too gorgeous for words

    Rakul looks beautiful as ever in this sun-kissed photo from one of her holidays.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Here are tips to stay positive

    Here are tips to stay positive

    The actress captioned this pic as, "Keep your face to the sunshine and ignore the shadow! #positivevibes."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    When Rakul and her friend clicked a selfie in Dubai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another priceless moment with her sibling

    Another priceless moment with her sibling

    When her brother is around her, every moment is all about laughter!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Good hair day

    Good hair day

    This is what Rakul's good hair day looks like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

