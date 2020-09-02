/
/
/
Rakul Preet Singh shows how to sport a denim jacket in different ways; See Photos
Rakul Preet Singh shows how to sport a denim jacket in different ways; See Photos
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most stylish actresses of the entertainment industry. Rakul is one actress who can't seem to get enough of denim jackets. On that note, we have compiled some of her denim jacket looks that you should bookmark.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
13295 reads
Mumbai
Updated: September 2, 2020 05:26 pm
1 / 7
Rakul Preet Singh is obsessed with denim
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought after actresses of the South Indian film industry. She also enjoys a huge popularity in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli and later made her Telugu film debut in Keratam. Rakul Preet Singh has been a part of many films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and more. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan and later appeared in films like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. Up next, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from that, she also stars opposite Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in Indian 2. Fans of the actress are looking forward to her upcoming projects. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, Rakul also often creates buzz due to her stylish appearances. She is one of the most fashionable stars of the entertainment industry. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to pulling off a traditional look, Rakul knows how to slay! Rakul is one actress who can't seem to get enough of denim jackets. She has been spotted wearing a denim jacket in versatile ways several times. We have compiled some of her denim jacket looks that you should bookmark.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Nailed the denim on denim look
Rakul Preet Singh shows how to effortlessly ace the denim on denim look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Style on point
The actress shares a great camaraderie with her mother. We love how she paired her denim jacket with a pretty dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
This look is worth taking note of!
Yet again, Rakul shows how to ace the denim on denim look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Stunner
The actress made a stunning appearance at the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Dressed in a neon outfit which she paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers, Rakul looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 7
She can't get enough of denim
Rakul is truly one celebrity who can't seem to get enough of denim. We love how she kept it casual yet stylish!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Style goals
Take cues from the actress on how to rock the denim look with ease.
Photo Credit : Instagram