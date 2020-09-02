Rakul Preet Singh shows how to sport a denim jacket in different ways; See Photos

1 / 7

Rakul Preet Singh is obsessed with denim

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought after actresses of the South Indian film industry. She also enjoys a huge popularity in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli and later made her Telugu film debut in Keratam. Rakul Preet Singh has been a part of many films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and more. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan and later appeared in films like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. Up next, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from that, she also stars opposite Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in Indian 2. Fans of the actress are looking forward to her upcoming projects. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, Rakul also often creates buzz due to her stylish appearances. She is one of the most fashionable stars of the entertainment industry. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to pulling off a traditional look, Rakul knows how to slay! Rakul is one actress who can't seem to get enough of denim jackets. She has been spotted wearing a denim jacket in versatile ways several times. We have compiled some of her denim jacket looks that you should bookmark.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani