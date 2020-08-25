/
/
/
Rakul Preet Singh sports a stylish look at the airport as she arrives from Hyderabad; See PHOTOS
Rakul Preet Singh sports a stylish look at the airport as she arrives from Hyderabad; See PHOTOS
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular stars of the industry. The actress was recently snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport as she arrived from Hyderabad. Check out her latest pictures.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
15264 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 25, 2020 11:52 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9