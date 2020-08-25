Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh sports a stylish look at the airport as she arrives from Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular stars of the industry. The actress was recently snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport as she arrived from Hyderabad. Check out her latest pictures.
15264 reads Mumbai
    Rakul Preet Singh gets snapped at the airport

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular stars down South. She has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The beautiful actress who has won million hearts made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli. She later made her Telugu debut in Keratam and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. When it comes to Bollywood, she marked her debut in B-town with Yaariyan in which her performance was well received. Since then, she has been a part of many commercially successful films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and more. Up next, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz and fans of the stars are eagerly looking forward to the movie. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role. She has also signed a film opposite John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She will soon resume shooting for the same. On the personal front, Rakul, as we all know, is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she often shares her mesmerising pictures and workout videos on Instagram. The actress is a fitness enthusiast. Well, recently, she was snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport as she arrived from Hyderabad. Check out her latest pictures here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Papped

    The actress looked happy to be back from Hyderabad.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it stylish

    As always, her airport look was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    About her style

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the stylish stars down South. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional outfits and more, Rakul knows how to dress and impress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All about comfort

    The actress is looked upon by many for fashion. Also, comfort is the key in her style books.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Safety first

    The actress made sure to wear a mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Fan following

    The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media. The actress' social media posts are an absolute treat to her fans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Looking beautiful as ever

    The actress looked beyond beautiful as she sported a stylish and comfy look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Upcoming projects

    As mentioned, the actress will be seen in Indian 2. She has also signed a film opposite John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

