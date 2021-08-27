Rakul Preet Singh's note worthy 5 looks in chikankari kurta

1 / 5

The richness in the look

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her fashion choices and never fails to grab our attention with her stylish looks. Be it at the airport or during promotions, the actress turns enough heads with her style statement. Her style is quite simple and minimal. She makes sure to step out in her comfy best. When it comes to wearing ethnic, nobody does it better than Rakul, who manages to carry it gracefully every single time. One thing that is evident is her love for Chikankari kurta. The traditional Lucknowi handcraft is back in trend and celebs are seen flaunting their love for the same. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a blue Chikankari kurta with denim jeans and we cannot get enough of how stunning she looked in it. In the last few months, Rakul has given us plenty of options to take inspiration from. She was spotted not just once or twice, but a lot of times in this summer-friendly and go-to festive piece. Let's take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's note-worthy top 5 looks in chikankari kurta.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani