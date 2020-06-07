Rakul Preet Singh's PHOTOS with her mother give an insight into their endearing bond

1 / 10

Rakul Preet Singh's pics with her mom are unmissable

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the smartest, most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. She has been excelling at her work and is one of the most sought-after stars down south. She made her Tollywood debut in Keratam. The actress stepped into Kollywood with Thadaiyara Thaakka. In 2014 she also made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. The actress is also extremely close to her mom. Interestingly, her mother was the one who prepared her for her beauty pageant. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, her mother Rini opened up on her journey in the industry. She said, "Lots of hard work and rejections, o many meetings. What she has endured only she knows but we used to feel bad because we knew she is deserving. She is so intelligent, she deserves much better." Rakul then added, "I feel it is not about rejections, every parent will think the same for their children but I feel rejections make you stronger. Your journey is your journey. When there are times when I faced rejections, I had a positive outlook but parents have a different outlook." The actress' feed is full of her adorable snaps with her mom that talk volumes of their endearing bond. Check it out!

Photo Credit : Instagram