Rakul Preet Singh's PHOTOS with her mother give an insight into their endearing bond

Rakul Preet Singh shares a fantastic bond with her mom Rini and often shares the most adorable snaps with her. Take a look at their priceless moments that will make your day!
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2020 01:30 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh's pics with her mom are unmissable

    Rakul Preet Singh's pics with her mom are unmissable

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the smartest, most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. She has been excelling at her work and is one of the most sought-after stars down south. She made her Tollywood debut in Keratam. The actress stepped into Kollywood with Thadaiyara Thaakka. In 2014 she also made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. The actress is also extremely close to her mom. Interestingly, her mother was the one who prepared her for her beauty pageant. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, her mother Rini opened up on her journey in the industry. She said, "Lots of hard work and rejections, o many meetings. What she has endured only she knows but we used to feel bad because we knew she is deserving. She is so intelligent, she deserves much better." Rakul then added, "I feel it is not about rejections, every parent will think the same for their children but I feel rejections make you stronger. Your journey is your journey. When there are times when I faced rejections, I had a positive outlook but parents have a different outlook." The actress' feed is full of her adorable snaps with her mom that talk volumes of their endearing bond. Check it out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Vacation memories

    Vacation memories

    They are the quirkiest mother-daughter duo ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Childhood snaps

    Childhood snaps

    Here's a cute snap from Rakul's childhood days!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    With mom and dad

    With mom and dad

    This snap reminds us of our vacay days before lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Rakul posted this post and wrote, "You are my angel and I love you to the moon n back n moon n back."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Stylish mother-daughter duo

    Stylish mother-daughter duo

    Rakul and her mom are as stylish as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Aesthetically pleasing

    Aesthetically pleasing

    They're too beautiful for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Twinning in white

    Twinning in white

    Here is the mother-daughter duo twinning in white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Here's the epitome of selfie goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    How cute are these two!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

