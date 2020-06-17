Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives fans an insight into her vibrant home; See PICS

1 / 10

Take a look at Rakul's home that will leave you green with envy

In 2014 Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. In Bollywood, she has worked in several films like Aiyaary and Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on to become a major blockbuster. Talking about her Bollywood journey, in an interview, Rakul said, “I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting.” The actress revealed in an interview all about her skincare routine. She said, "I have my morning skincare routine set before the makeup comes on. I use a soap-free cleansing gel, followed by an antibacterial and sunscreen. And I do not, no matter how late I get, leave any residual makeup on my face at night. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the holy trinities I swear by." The actress' social media feed is a delight for her fans as she posts her vacay pics, family photos, stylish looks and most beautiful golden hour photos. Rakul lives in a beautiful home with her family. Her house is adorned by beautiful white and wooden interiors, swings in balconies to swings to chill out at! Take a look inside her family home!

