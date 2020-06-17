Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rakul Preet
/
Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives fans an insight into her vibrant home; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives fans an insight into her vibrant home; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most successful stars in the industry. Take a sneak peek into her Mumbai home that will leave you spellbound.
12163 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 02:51 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Take a look at Rakul's home that will leave you green with envy

    Take a look at Rakul's home that will leave you green with envy

    In 2014 Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. In Bollywood, she has worked in several films like Aiyaary and Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on to become a major blockbuster. Talking about her Bollywood journey, in an interview, Rakul said, “I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting.” The actress revealed in an interview all about her skincare routine. She said, "I have my morning skincare routine set before the makeup comes on. I use a soap-free cleansing gel, followed by an antibacterial and sunscreen. And I do not, no matter how late I get, leave any residual makeup on my face at night. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the holy trinities I swear by." The actress' social media feed is a delight for her fans as she posts her vacay pics, family photos, stylish looks and most beautiful golden hour photos. Rakul lives in a beautiful home with her family. Her house is adorned by beautiful white and wooden interiors, swings in balconies to swings to chill out at! Take a look inside her family home!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Comfy chairs for sun-kissed shoots

    Comfy chairs for sun-kissed shoots

    We all need a comfy corner in the house for those golden hour photoshoots and Rakul has one!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Wooden interiors

    Wooden interiors

    This pic gives a perfect homely vibe as Rakul flaunts her veg diet fried rice!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Living rooms

    Living rooms

    A glimpse from Rakul's living room!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    White and brown hues

    White and brown hues

    The one where Rakul does not agree to the rules of the game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Workout balconies

    Workout balconies

    Rakul has the perfect locations in her home to workout!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Dining tables lined with frames

    Dining tables lined with frames

    The perfect long dining tables for those over-the-meal conversations with family!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The swings we all wish to have

    The swings we all wish to have

    Rakul and her brother Aman spend the perfect siblings time on the perfect swing sets!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    The love for gardens

    The love for gardens

    The actress also has a plush green home garden that displays her love for plants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The fitness freak delight

    The fitness freak delight

    The perfect living room for the family time, workout time as well as 'lie lazily on the couch and watch TV' times!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
Hansika Motwani\'s snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
Hansika Motwani's snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Kapur, celebs slam Bollywood for its hypocrisy
When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor\'s photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons
Deepika Padukone: From layered outfits to handloom sarees; When the fashionista gave noteworthy style lessons

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement