Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives an insight into her healthy food choices to stay fit

1 / 11

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's healthy food options

Rakul Preet Singh has proved her mettle not only in the south but also in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on to become a major blockbuster. Apart from her versatility and beauty, the actress is often the talk of the town for her fit and maintained physique. Rakul is a big-time fitness freak and she never fails in raising the temperature with her gorgeous looks. A confessed foodie with low metabolism, Rakul has always had to watch her diet very carefully. She supplements that with back-breaking workouts that keep her in perfect shape. The confessed foodie makes sure she keeps her diet in check no matter what. She loves to have a healthy and balanced diet. She sticks to homemade food and avoids binging outside. Even on days she is on outdoor shoots, Rakul carries a small electric stove on which her boy cooks ‘daal-chawal’ for her. Rakul is not averse to carbs which provide energy, help in burning fat and also contains necessary fatty acids, amino acids, fibre, B vitamins, micro minerals like selenium, zinc, chromium and many other nutrients. The actress keeps sharing her healthy food choices with fans on her social media handle. Take a look at all her healthy-eating options!

Photo Credit : Instagram