Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rakul Preet
/
Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives an insight into her healthy food choices to stay fit

Rakul Preet Singh's social media gives an insight into her healthy food choices to stay fit

Rakul Preet Singh is not only a fantastic actor but also one of the fittest stars in the industry. Check out the healthy food choices that help her maintain that amazing physique.
6009 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out Rakul Preet Singh's healthy food options

    Check out Rakul Preet Singh's healthy food options

    Rakul Preet Singh has proved her mettle not only in the south but also in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. She has been a part of super hit films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodu and Nannaku Prematho to name a few. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on to become a major blockbuster. Apart from her versatility and beauty, the actress is often the talk of the town for her fit and maintained physique. Rakul is a big-time fitness freak and she never fails in raising the temperature with her gorgeous looks. A confessed foodie with low metabolism, Rakul has always had to watch her diet very carefully. She supplements that with back-breaking workouts that keep her in perfect shape. The confessed foodie makes sure she keeps her diet in check no matter what. She loves to have a healthy and balanced diet. She sticks to homemade food and avoids binging outside. Even on days she is on outdoor shoots, Rakul carries a small electric stove on which her boy cooks ‘daal-chawal’ for her. Rakul is not averse to carbs which provide energy, help in burning fat and also contains necessary fatty acids, amino acids, fibre, B vitamins, micro minerals like selenium, zinc, chromium and many other nutrients. The actress keeps sharing her healthy food choices with fans on her social media handle. Take a look at all her healthy-eating options!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Banana dark chocolate cake

    Banana dark chocolate cake

    A proud Rakul shared this snap on Instagram as she baked herself a gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free vegan cake!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    A wholesome healthy meal

    A wholesome healthy meal

    Rakul shared this snap and wrote, "So My Dabba today has spinach jowar Rotis, lady's finger and green dal. Spinach jowar Roti." The actress also shared the recipe for the same!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Delicious breakfasts

    Delicious breakfasts

    The actress sure had a great time while shooting Manmadhadu 2 in Portugal!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Gluten-free pancakes

    Gluten-free pancakes

    For all those who thought pancakes aren't for healthy meals, Rakul proves you wrong!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Skincare ritual

    Skincare ritual

    "Here is my Skincare Ritual! My nutritionist @rashichowdhary recommends I have my Vitamin C post-lunch for my daily dose of antioxidants. It also helps in better absorption of iron from meals and increases immunity and its yummy." wrote Rakul as she shared this with her fans on social media!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Who said carbs are bad?

    Who said carbs are bad?

    A bowl of sweet potato instead of chapati is a great option for better gut and skin! Just like Rakul, you can make it even more fun by experimenting and adding broccoli or fish to make it tikkis!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The secret to healthy glowing skin

    The secret to healthy glowing skin

    Rakul dives in a bowl of smashed avocados which are the secret to her healthy glowing skin!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Another twist to avocados

    Another twist to avocados

    Poached egg and smoked salmon on portobello mushroom ( gluten-free, no bread, no carb ) and Rakul's undying love for avocados sums up this dish!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Nothing beats food cooked by Mom

    Nothing beats food cooked by Mom

    Rakul's secret to happiness is so relatable! She posted this snap and shared, "Secret to my happiness ?? Mom made food on set ... #chicken curry and tori sabzi with Himalayan red rice .. can’t be happier #littlethingsinlife #healthyfood."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Some more avocado!

    Some more avocado!

    "And some more avocado !! Grilled chicken on gluten-free nut toast!" wrote Rakul.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Father\'s Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time
Father's Day 2020: Kapil Sharma to Sumeet Vyas: Celeb dads who will celebrate the occasion for the FIRST time
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes\' quotes about each other over the years
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande: Take a look at the exes' quotes about each other over the years
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Shekhar Kapur: Sushant Singh Rajput\'s Paani to Aamir Khan\'s Time Machine; List of director\'s abandoned movies
Shekhar Kapur: Sushant Singh Rajput's Paani to Aamir Khan's Time Machine; List of director's abandoned movies
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know she played Aishwarya Rai\'s friend in her debut? Read on more facts
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know she played Aishwarya Rai's friend in her debut? Read on more facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement