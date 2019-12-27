Shimla Mirchi star Rakul Preet Singh's THESE yoga pics are hard to miss; Check it out

Home
Rakul Preet Singh's social media feed is filled with several photos of the actress doing yoga. As we look forward to the actress' upcoming film 'Shimla Mirchi', check out Rakul's yoga photos.
    Rakul Preet Singh is creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming film Shimla Mirchi. Shimla Mirchi's trailer was released today. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shakti Kapoor and Hema Malini. This is the first time Rakul and Rajkummar are sharing screen space with each other. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Shimla Mirchi is a romantic comedy that revolves around a boy named Avi (Rajkummar Rao) who is scared to talk to girls. Rakul essays the role of Naina and Hema Malini is portraying the role of her mother. Going by trailer, Shimla Mirchi looks promising. Rakul Preet Singh who is popular down South has now successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in Marjaavaan. Speaking about her presence on social media, Rakul keeps sharing her stunning vacay photos on Instagram. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd agree that she's a fitness enthusiast. The actress swears by yoga. Her social media feed is filled with several photos of the actress doing yoga. As we look forward to the actress' upcoming film 'Shimla Mirchi', check out Rakul's yoga photos.

    Rakul captioned this snap as, "Connecting with nature in nature."

    "I bend so I don't break," captioned Rakul Preet Singh.

    Rakul swears by yoga and daily motivates her fans and followers to workout.

    "Let the mind and body not be stiff," captioned the actress.

    This photo speaks for her dedication to fitness.

    On International Yoga day, Rakul shared this pic on her Instagram and captioned it as, "These inversions have been life altering. My world is perfect when I hang upside down... internal peace, happiness, calm and recovery from injuries."

    The actress once mentioned, "Fitness is not about being thin it's about being healthy, fit, and high on energy, releasing toxins from your body."

