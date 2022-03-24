Tamannaah Bhatia to Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood celebs' beach vacation diaries

There is nothing better than a holiday on the beach. When the fashionistas of Bollywood take a break from their work, they get busy giving us major vacation vibes at exotic locations. From chic Boho to funky prints, B-town divas know how to carry beach look in style. We are here to serve you 5 times when Bollywood actresses gave summer vibes with their beach vacations. Let's take a look at our favourite stars and their holiday pictures.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh visited Maldives last month and set the internet on fire with her vacation pictures. In this click, she is looking stunning in a black swimsuit paired with a printed shrug.
Tamannaah Bhatia jetted off to the Maldives to have a relaxing vacation amid the blue sea and white sand beaches. The diva has been setting major travel goals with this picture of her in a pink bikini top and printed bottoms.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram
Alia Bhatt shared some gorgeous pictures on her social media from her vacation. In the picture, the actress can be seen chilling at a beach destination in printed swimwear.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Kareena had the time of her life as she enjoyed in the Maldives. Here, the actress can be seen dressed up in black beachwear sitting on the sand with her little munchkin. The mother and son duo can be seen having a fun time making a sandcastle.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Kiara looked happiest during her vacation in the Maldives. The actress looked beautiful in a printed number in red. She wore a red sarong and donned a pair of sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram