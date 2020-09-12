Advertisement
When Rakul Preet Singh aced the black and white look as she walked the ramp with elan; See PHOTOS

When Rakul Preet Singh aced the black and white look as she walked the ramp with elan; See PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars of South and Bollywood. Today, we bring you some of her best throwback photos when she walked the ramp and nailed it.
    Rakul Preet Singh's throwback ramp photos

    Rakul Preet Singh's throwback ramp photos

    Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars of South and Bollywood. She often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Rakul made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She later made her Telugu debut in Keratam and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan. She shared screen space with Himansh Kohli and others. She later went on to star in many films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Aiyaary Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and more. Up next, Rakul will be seen with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The actress has also signed a film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. When it comes to fashion, Rakul has always had her fashion on point. From sporting cool outfits to acing a traditional look like no other, Rakul has proved that she is the ultimate fashion diva. Today, we bring you some of her best throwback photos when she walked the ramp and nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Nailed it!

    Nailed it!

    Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp walk and completely nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style on point

    Style on point

    She stunned in a black and white look and gave major boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Hair and makeup

    Hair and makeup

    The actress' hair and makeup were on point. Her sleek hairdo looks perfect while her minimal makeup look perfectly compliments her stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    She knows how to slay!

    She knows how to slay!

    She looks every bit of a diva.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Killer look

    Killer look

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stylish diva

    Stylish diva

    Rakul is undeniably one of the stylish stars who is always dressed to the nines. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn with her desi avatar, Rakul knows how to make everyone go "wow".

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, Rakul will be seen opposite Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in Indian 2. Plus, she has also signed a film opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

