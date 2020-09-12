/
/
/
When Rakul Preet Singh aced the black and white look as she walked the ramp with elan; See PHOTOS
When Rakul Preet Singh aced the black and white look as she walked the ramp with elan; See PHOTOS
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars of South and Bollywood. Today, we bring you some of her best throwback photos when she walked the ramp and nailed it.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
29052 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 12, 2020 03:53 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8