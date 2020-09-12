When Rakul Preet Singh aced the black and white look as she walked the ramp with elan; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Rakul Preet Singh's throwback ramp photos

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular stars of South and Bollywood. She often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Rakul made her acting debut in the Kannada film, Gilli. She later made her Telugu debut in Keratam and her Tamil debut in Thadaiyara Thaakka. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan. She shared screen space with Himansh Kohli and others. She later went on to star in many films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Sarrainodu, Aiyaary Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan and more. Up next, Rakul will be seen with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The actress has also signed a film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. When it comes to fashion, Rakul has always had her fashion on point. From sporting cool outfits to acing a traditional look like no other, Rakul has proved that she is the ultimate fashion diva. Today, we bring you some of her best throwback photos when she walked the ramp and nailed it.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani