When Rakul Preet Singh completed her monochrome look with an EXPENSIVE bag worth nearly Rs 2 lakh

When Rakul teamed up her look with an expensive Christian Dior bag

In 2014 Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan in which her performance was received very well critically and commercially. Last year, she starred in De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which went on to become a major blockbuster. Talking about her Bollywood journey, in an interview, Rakul said, “I think today lines are completely blurring…Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting.” On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in a movie titled Attack. This action-thriller has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. She has also been roped in opposite Arjun Kapoor in a movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo. Rakul will feature in the sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. Indian 2 is among the much-awaited projects of the actress that also features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Apart from excelling at her work and performing brilliantly in every project, the south siren Rakul Preet Singh has always made sure she puts her best foot forward when it comes to her fashion choices. In an interview, the actress talked about how she shuttles between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Rakul said that although there is a lot of pressure to ace the airport look, she doesn’t take things too seriously and prefers to wear comfortable clothes and her sunglasses. Well, we second that. The actress makes sure even her casual looks are extremely stylish and on point. From a body fitting LBD, quirky crop tops to a simple white dress and tee with shorts, she nails it every time she steps out in the city. She often accessorises her looks with the most amazing set of sunglasses, boots and luxury bags. Speaking of which, earlier this year, Rakul was spotted in the city on a lunch date with her mom. As usual, she nailed her style game with ease. What caught our attention was the chic shoulder bag that complimented her look perfectly. However, the price tag of the bag is noteworthy! Take a look at her photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani