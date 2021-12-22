Ralph Fiennes Birthday: 5 roles essayed by The King's Man actor that make a strong case for his versatility

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes has turned 59 years old today. We've all known the actor as Voldemort from the Harry Potter series and loved his incredible acting in the movies that are so close to our hearts. Despite playing the bad guy, Fiennes captured our attention with his strong performance and incredible skills as an actor. Not only Harry Potter, but there are several other Fiennes movies and performances that the audience should take a note of. The actor made his debut with 1992's Wuthering Heights as Heathcliff. He rose as a star after participating in the controversial Peter Greenaway film The Baby of Macon (1993). The actor then went ahead to portray the amoral Nazi concentration camp commandant Amon Goeth in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List (1993) which earned him immense recognition. Fiennes has participated in movies including Strange Days (1995), Oscar and Lucinda (1997), the animated The Prince of Egypt (1998), Sunshine (1999), The End of the Affair (1999), The Good Thief (2002), Red Dragon (2002), Maid in Manhattan (2002), The Constant Gardener (2005), In Bruges (2008), The Reader (2008), The Hurt Locker (2008), Clash of the Titans (2010), Great Expectations (2012), and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). On his birthday, we take a look at some of the roles essayed by him:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES