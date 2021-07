1 / 5

Cannot take eyes off them!

Ram Charan and his beautiful entrepreneur wife Upasana are one of the most sought-after couples in the South Indian film industry. Ram Charan got engaged to his college and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. The couple hosted a grand reception on June 15, 2012, attended by many biggies including politicians. On the occasion of their 9th wedding anniversary recently, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with Ram Charan and captioned it, "to us for keeping it real, robust & radiant." Knowing each other since their teenage days, Ram Charan and Upasana share a very mature and understanding relationship. They make everything look mature and blissful. Here's a look at their stunning photos that speak volumes about their pure love. We can never get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram