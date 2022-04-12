5 cute childhod PHOTOS of Ram Charan that are unmissable

Ram Charan is known as the Mega Power Star of Tollywood. Being the son of the popular Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan marked his own place in the industry with his constant allegiance to the cinema. After ruling the Telugu film industry for over a decade, Ram Charan showcased various roles and delivered many blockbuster hits like Orange, Magadheera and Rangasthalam, which are his forever career bests in the hearts of the Telugu audience. He rose to pan Indian status with his recently released magnum opus RRR, where he played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and left audiences awestruck with his strong performance.
The Mega Power Star Ram Charan enjoys a huge fan following, both offline and online. He takes it to Instagram to share snippets of his professional and personal life. Although, today he is big and strong man, who has got a great physique and good looks, there was a time when he was a cute little kid and if you are a fan of him, then you should definitely not miss these pics. Ram Charan's baby pics are often shared by his dad Chiranjeevi and his mega cousins including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and others. Take a look at Ram Charan's childhood pics here:
Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram
Sai Dharam Tej, cousin of Ram Charan shared this beautiful throwback childhood pic with his sister Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan. Well, guess where is Charan, the middle kid who is clapping.
Photo Credit : Varun Tej Instagram
Ram Charan and cousin Allu Sirish pose as the cool kids in their stylish outfits for an adorable click.
Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram
Chiranjeevi shared this cute pic of kissing baby Ram Charan on his birthday with a heartfelt note. The father-son duo shares a beautiful bond.
Ram Charan and his cousins Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, Varun Tej and Sushmitha enjoy a sleepover and this makes the most viral click of mega cousins.
