5 cute childhod PHOTOS of Ram Charan that are unmissable

Ram Charan's childhood pic with dad Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan is known as the Mega Power Star of Tollywood. Being the son of the popular Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan marked his own place in the industry with his constant allegiance to the cinema. After ruling the Telugu film industry for over a decade, Ram Charan showcased various roles and delivered many blockbuster hits like Orange, Magadheera and Rangasthalam, which are his forever career bests in the hearts of the Telugu audience. He rose to pan Indian status with his recently released magnum opus RRR, where he played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and left audiences awestruck with his strong performance. The Mega Power Star Ram Charan enjoys a huge fan following, both offline and online. He takes it to Instagram to share snippets of his professional and personal life. Although, today he is big and strong man, who has got a great physique and good looks, there was a time when he was a cute little kid and if you are a fan of him, then you should definitely not miss these pics. Ram Charan's baby pics are often shared by his dad Chiranjeevi and his mega cousins including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and others. Take a look at Ram Charan's childhood pics here:

Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram