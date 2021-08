1 / 5

Mamma's boy

Coming from a filmy background, Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in the Film Industry. Being the son of the popular Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan marked his own place in the industry with his constant allegiance to the cinema. He is a doting son, who is very close to his mother and often flaunts his love everywhere, be it movie functions or social media platforms. Although Fans love the father and son duo, Ram Charan is pure mamma's boy and his love for his mother is quite evident through his loved-filled photos on social media. Ram Charan, just like most sons is a total mamma's boy, although he shares a great bond with his dad as well. From penning sweet note for his mother on special days to cooking for her, Ram Charan love for his mother is quite cute and we totally love. Take a look at photos that prove the actor is a total 'mamma's boy.'

Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram