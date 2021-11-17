5 PHOTOS of RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR show their amazing friendship & chemistry

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen together in RRR on the silver screen for the first time in their careers. Both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are phenomenal actors in their own right and fans are excited about the explosive content the actors would deliver in RRR. The magnificent period film will be released all across the world on January 7 and fans can't wait to witness the duo on the big screen as they promise great friendship and chemistry.
While songs and teaser videos showcased Ram Charan and Jr NTR's great camaraderie on screen, their love and friendship off-screen are the commendable and same too. From BTS pics from sets to posing together at a party, On many occasions, the duo shared pics of each other and made fans excited about their screen presence in RRR. As there is more than 2 months for the magnum opus to release, these 5 pics of Ram Charan and Jr NTR will leave you excited to watch them in the movie. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram
The team of RRR candidly caught NTR resting his head on Ram Charan and relaxing on the sets. The handsome duo on-screen will surely be a visual delight to watch.
While Ram Charan and Jr NTR's crazy dance from Nattu Nattu song has currently gone viral, this pic of the stars chilling in between shoot with smiles proves the chemistry behind it.
Photo Credit : RRR Instagram
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in bright smiles look incredible together and make you not wait anymore for the movie. We also wonder what the joke must be.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR posing in twinning ethnic outfits made our curiosity for RRR reach higher. I mean just look at them, we have the bromance.