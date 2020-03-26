Coronavirus updates
Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur? Check out talented wives of South actors

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur and Dulquer Salmaan's wife is an architect, Check out these talented wives of South actors.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2020 02:13 pm
  • 1 / 5
    Did you know about these talented starwives of South actors?

    Ram Charan is making headlines yet again for his first-ever collaboration with actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn for SS Rajamouli's RRR where Alia will be making her first South debut. Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the South film industry and like they say that behind every successful man there is a woman, the same goes for his journey so far. The actor married Upasana Kamineni in the year 2012 and ever since then the couple has just been lucky for each other in their respective careers. Not many people know that Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine. Well, you will be surprised to know that Upasana is not the only talented star wive in the South film industry. Have a look at these talented star wives of South actors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Amal Sufiya

    Amal Sufiya is an architect by profession and the two met each other through their parents as it was an arranged marriage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Aishwarya R. Dhanush

    Aishwarya R. Dhanush who is the daughter of legendary Rajinikanth and wife of superstar Dhanush is a talented filmmaker.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Sneha Reddy

    Sneha is currently a book editor but she also has a master's degree in Computer Science from the USA and B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Upasana Kamineni

    Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine. She is also a fitness influencer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

